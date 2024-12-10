King Charles presents first Elizabeth Emblems to emergency staff who died on duty

King Charles has presented the first Elizabeth Emblems to the families of 38 public servants who died in the line of duty between 1948 and 2019.
The ceremony was held at Windsor Castle on Tuesday, where the King presented the emblems to the families of the honored individuals.
The monarch awarded the first batch of honors, which included 24 police officers, 12 firefighters, a nursing officer, and a diplomat.
King Charles himself reviewed the stories of each of the 38 individuals being honored so that he was aware of each individual situation before presenting the emblems to their families.
Among the recipients of the Elizabeth Emblem were PC Andrew Harper, who was dragged to his death by a getaway car in 2019, and Rebecca Dykes, the only British diplomat to have been killed in public service since records began
Elizabeth Emblems, a silver oval featuring a rosemary wreath and the Tudor Crown with the inscription "For a Life Given in Service,” is a new honor the sacrifices of former firefighters, police officers, and other public servants who died in service.
The Elizabeth Emblem, named after the late Queen Elizabeth II, was announced earlier this year.