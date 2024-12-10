Royal

King Charles presents first Elizabeth Emblems to emergency staff who died on duty

The Elizabeth Emblem, named after the late Queen Elizabeth II, was announced earlier this year

  • by Web Desk
  • December 10, 2024


King Charles has presented the first Elizabeth Emblems to the families of 38 public servants who died in the line of duty between 1948 and 2019.

The ceremony was held at Windsor Castle on Tuesday, where the King presented the emblems to the families of the honored individuals.

The monarch awarded the first batch of honors, which included 24 police officers, 12 firefighters, a nursing officer, and a diplomat.

King Charles himself reviewed the stories of each of the 38 individuals being honored so that he was aware of each individual situation before presenting the emblems to their families.

Among the recipients of the Elizabeth Emblem were PC Andrew Harper, who was dragged to his death by a getaway car in 2019, and Rebecca Dykes, the only British diplomat to have been killed in public service since records began

Elizabeth Emblems, a silver oval featuring a rosemary wreath and the Tudor Crown with the inscription "For a Life Given in Service,” is a new honor the sacrifices of former firefighters, police officers, and other public servants who died in service.

The Elizabeth Emblem, named after the late Queen Elizabeth II, was announced earlier this year.

Australia's invertebrate extinction crisis worsens amid climate change

Australia's invertebrate extinction crisis worsens amid climate change
Dan Campbell reveals his coaching secret in explosive interview

Dan Campbell reveals his coaching secret in explosive interview
King Charles presents first Elizabeth Emblems to emergency staff who died on duty

King Charles presents first Elizabeth Emblems to emergency staff who died on duty
Kessler Syndrome: Space disaster that could cripple your digital world

Kessler Syndrome: Space disaster that could cripple your digital world
Queen Camilla's son blames Australia tour for his mother's illness
Queen Camilla's son blames Australia tour for his mother's illness
Prince Harry releases fresh statement after suffering big blow
Prince Harry releases fresh statement after suffering big blow
Prince Harry gives new pain to Royal Family ahead of Christmas
Prince Harry gives new pain to Royal Family ahead of Christmas
Why Princess Kate deserves prestigious award?
Why Princess Kate deserves prestigious award?
Prince William makes heartfelt gesture as Kate tipped for big honour
Prince William makes heartfelt gesture as Kate tipped for big honour
Princess Eugenie lands in trouble because of King Charles, Prince Harry
Princess Eugenie lands in trouble because of King Charles, Prince Harry
Kate Middleton shares delightful message after achieving big milestone
Kate Middleton shares delightful message after achieving big milestone
King Philippe, Queen Mathilde surprise Prince Gabriel at military academy
King Philippe, Queen Mathilde surprise Prince Gabriel at military academy
King Felipe, Queen Letizia spark controversy with Notre Dome absence
King Felipe, Queen Letizia spark controversy with Notre Dome absence
Princess Anne celebrates big milestone after skipping Christmas Carol Service
Princess Anne celebrates big milestone after skipping Christmas Carol Service
Kate Middleton makes surprising confession about Prince Louis
Kate Middleton makes surprising confession about Prince Louis
Kate Middleton to receive big title after 'brutal' cancer battle
Kate Middleton to receive big title after 'brutal' cancer battle