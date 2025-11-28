Queen Letizia stuns in black dress at German President’s honorary reception

Royal

  • By Sidra Khan
Queen Letizia stole the show at the honorary reception hosted by the German Presidential Couple.

On Thursday, November 27, the Spanish Royal Family shared an update on Instagram about Germany’s President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and First Lady Elke Büdenbender’s state visit to Spain.

In the post, they shared that the presidential couple hosted a special reception at German Embassy in Spain in honor of King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia.

“Reception in honor of the King and Queen offered by the President of the Federal Republic of Germany, Frank-Walter Steinmeier, and the First Lady, Elke Büdenbender, at the German Embassy in Spain,” the caption read.

Accompanying the caption was a carousel of photos from the event, featuring the Spanish queen oozing glamour in a striking black dress, featuring delicate sheer detailing at the shoulders and the neckline.

With her long and dark hair cascading smoothly on her shoulders, Queen Letizia looked ethereal in soft glam makeup with bold eyes.

Meanwhile, King Felipe donned a formal black suit, paired with a crisp white shirt and a pink tie.

President Steimeier also rocked a black suit, while his wife, Büdenbender, stunned in an all-black ensemble alongside him.

King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia welcomed President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and First Lady Elke Büdenbender in Spain on Wednesday, November 26, 2025.

