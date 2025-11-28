Prince William sparks buzz with major hint about women's football team 

Football enthusiast Prince William is hinting at major developments regarding England's women's football team, the Lionesses.
On Friday, November 28, the Prince of Wales turned to his joint Instagram account with his wife, Kate Middleton, releasing an exciting message to his millions of beloved fans.
Sharing the delightful portrait of three of the women team players, wearing purple football jerseys, the future King penned the caption, "Exciting times ahead! W."
The viral poster of the Lioness showed, "three generations one bid," a theme that explained the Football Association of England (FA), the Football Association of Northern Ireland, the Irish FA, the Scottish FA, and the Football Association of Wales have officially submitted a joint bid for the FIFA Women's World Cup.
For the unversed, the upcoming Women's FIFA World Cup will take place in 2035 and will be hosted by Saudi Arabia.
However, being a patron of the Football Association (FA), the next heir to the British throne has expressed his joy over his organization's biggest milestone.
It is important to note that Prince William became the official patron of the Football Association (FA), the governing body for English football, which includes the women's national team, the Lionesses, in July last year.