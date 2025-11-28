Kate Middleton ignites Queen Camilla’s anger with ‘ridiculous’ decision

Royal

Kate Middleton is believed to have deepened her ongoing rift with Queen Camilla with one "insulting" move.

The Princess of Wales has been acting as a bridge between her estranged brother-in-law, Prince Harry, and the Royal Family as she wants everyone to end the long-standing feud and be together as a family.

However, a senior member not only disapproves the idea of any peace efforts with The Duke of Sussex and his wife Meghan Markle - they strongly condemn it behind the palace walls.

As per source, the royal in question is Queen Camilla - who does not want Harry back in the Royal fold, and infact fuming over Kate's decision to stay in contact with the duke despite his scathing remarks about Her majesty in his controversial memoir, Spare.

"What really irks the Queen is that she feels there shouldn’t be any peace talks at all – and there wouldn’t be if Kate hadn’t waded in to help forge a pathway for Harry to ingratiate himself with his father," the insider told Heat magazine.

They continued, "Given everything Harry’s said, Camilla finds it ridiculous that Kate’s still even in contact with him. It’s insulting to her that Kate has continuously gone over her head to the King directly."

"She’s not been shy about telling people how aggrieved she feels, which has made its way back to Kate and she in turn has fired back," they added.

For the reference, Harry severed his ties with the Queen - King Charles' second wife, by calling her "another woman" and "wicked stepmom" in his bombshell memoir, released in 2023.

The duke and his wife, who left the UK in 2020 and moved to the US also made various claims against Royal family members on multiple occasions, sparking a rift with them.

