Princess Kate, Prince William take firm step to dodge growing Royal pressure

Prince William and Kate Middleton are going rock solid despite ever increasing pressure of Royal duties.
The Prince and Princess of Wales have been given more responsibilities in the wake of King Charles health woes - who was diagnosed with a form of cancer last year and is still under treatment.
Catherine and the heir to throne are reportedly trying their best to keep a healthy balance between their duties as senior royals and personal life.
Despite growing responsibilities as the future king and queen, William and Kate don't miss any opportunity to spend as much time with each other as they can - away from the Royal life, per the inside sources.
Kate and William - whenever they get a chance "sneak away for little weekend breaks on discreet locations" a source told Yahoo.
They continued, "There are plenty of royal properties that can host them."
"They can pop over to Scotland any time, which they intend to do early next year," they added.
According to the source, romantic outings are not the only thing they enjoy, the couple is also planing a vacation with their three kids, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.
Given that their workload is only going to be "quadruple" once they ascend to the throne "they have a very real idea of what awaits them."
This update came just days after Kate Middleton and Prince William turned heads with their stunning joint appearance at Royal Variety Performance 2025.