Royal Family announces annual plans for much-awaited festive season 

  By Fatima Hassan
The Danish Royal Family has finally announced their annual plans for the 2025 Christmas season. 

On Friday, November 28, King Frederik X and Queen Mary's office took to their official Instagram account to release the key update on the upcoming festive season.

"Christmas is coming - and here are the royal family's Christmas plans announced," the Amalienborg Palace confirmed in the caption.

In their post, Their Majesties also announced how they will celebrate this year’s Christmas.

"Frederik VIII’s Palace at Amalienborg will provide the setting for the Royal Family’s Christmas. Their Majesties the King and Queen and their four children will, together with Her Majesty Queen Margrethe, celebrate Christmas at Amalienborg," the Danish monarch and Queen shared.

They continued, "The Royal Family will attend Christmas Eve service at the Church of Our Lady on 24 December at 4:30 p.m., and on 25 December the Royal Family will attend Christmas Day mass at the Church of Our Lady at 10:00 a.m."

However, the Royal celebrations will be led by Queen Margrethe, who joined King Frederik and Queen Mary for the Christmas Eve service at Fredensborg Palace Chapel at 2:00 p.m.

Their Royal Highnesses Prince Joachim and Princess Marie will celebrate Christmas with their children in Washington, D.C.

On the last evening of the year, His Majesty the King will deliver his New Year’s Address. This will take place from Frederik VIII’s Palace at Amalienborg at 6:00 p.m. 

