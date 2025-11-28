Royal

Sarah Feguson’s deepest fear unlocked as Andrew controversy gets darker

Sarah Ferguson shook by biggest fear as Andrew-Epstein controversy intensifies

  • By Riba Shaikh
  • |
Sarah Feguson’s deepest fear unlocked as Andrew controversy gets darker
Sarah Feguson’s deepest fear unlocked as Andrew controversy gets darker

Sarah Ferguson is battling on multiple fronts as Andrew Mountbatten's Jeffrey Epstein controversy takes a darker turn.

Fergie fell from the grace alongside her ex-husband after their old emails to the late sex offender and paedophile made headlines in October - during the ongoing investigation into Andrew's ties with Epstein.

King Charles stripped Andrew all his Royal titles earlier this month and also ordered him to evict the Royal Lodge where he has been living with his ex-wife Sarah since 2003.

Now, Sarah, who not only lost her position as the patron of UK's six charities and her Royal residence - is fearful about the effect of Andrew's humiliation on their daughters, Princess Beatrice and Eugenie.

Speaking to Fox news, royal expert Hilary Fordwich claimed, "Sarah has made it well-known among her staff and others that she no longer believes in Andrew and is prepared to go her own way after years of loyalty and public defence." 

Meanwhile, the broadcaster Henna Chard noted, "Her nerves are frayed. She is shaken to the core by the loss of her royal safety net."

"She fears further humiliation and worries that the serious allegations will affect her girls' standing," Henna added.

In the wake of the monarch's clear orders, Andrew will reportedly move to a royal estate in Sandringham, while Sarah - who is on her own now is certainly looking for her living arrangements abroad.

Advertisement
You Might Like:
Advertisement

Princess Anne brings holiday cheers to palace with Christmas Tea Party

Princess Anne brings holiday cheers to palace with Christmas Tea Party
The Princess Royal hosts a vibrant annual Christmas Tea Party with Sir Tim Laurence at St. James’s Palace

Queen Camilla gives solution for long-standing 'conflict' in powerful message

Queen Camilla gives solution for long-standing 'conflict' in powerful message
Queen Camilla delivers powerful message at historic event she graced with Duchess Sophie

Queen Margrethe, Queen Sonja shine at Christmas premiere of 'Snow Queen'

Queen Margrethe, Queen Sonja shine at Christmas premiere of 'Snow Queen'
The former Queen of Denmark joined the Queen of Norway at the Christmas premiere of the 'Snow Queen' ballet

Prince Albert, Charlene dazzle year-end festivities with sparkling event

Prince Albert, Charlene dazzle year-end festivities with sparkling event
Prince Albert II and Princess Charlene light up Monaco with vibrant celebrations along with twin kids, Prince Jacques, Princess Gabriella

Princess Anne earns emotional nod amid her recent outing

Princess Anne earns emotional nod amid her recent outing
The Princess Royal marked a recent outing at St James's Palace on Thursday evening

Meghan Markle celebrates Thanksgiving with Prince Harry and kids

Meghan Markle celebrates Thanksgiving with Prince Harry and kids
Meghan Markle shares emotional message to mark Thanksgiving holiday

Princess Kate announces launch of ‘new project’ after William’s sweet nod

Princess Kate announces launch of ‘new project’ after William’s sweet nod
Kate Middleton gives exciting update on her new initiave after regal outing

Prince Archie, Princess Lilibet make their royal first with key charity

Prince Archie, Princess Lilibet make their royal first with key charity
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex marked a royal visit to Our Big Kitchen LA with their children ahead of Thanksgiving

Prince William, Princess Kate celebrate Robert Irwin's win with sweet message

Prince William, Princess Kate celebrate Robert Irwin's win with sweet message
Robert Irwin was crowned the 34th champion of 'Dancing with the Stars' alongside pro partner Witney Carson

Royal Family issues powerful message after Andrew causes new trouble

Royal Family issues powerful message after Andrew causes new trouble
King Charles shares poignant message after keeping estranged brother Andrew in line of succession

Prince Harry makes Kate Middleton, Queen Camilla rift 'hundred times worse'

Prince Harry makes Kate Middleton, Queen Camilla rift 'hundred times worse'
Prince Harry sparks tensions between Queen Camilla and Kate Middleton

Kate Middleton steps out to support children's mental health project

Kate Middleton steps out to support children's mental health project
Princess Kate has once again highlighted her focus on children's health and welfare with her latest London outing