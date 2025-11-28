Sarah Feguson’s deepest fear unlocked as Andrew controversy gets darker

Sarah Ferguson is battling on multiple fronts as Andrew Mountbatten's Jeffrey Epstein controversy takes a darker turn.
Fergie fell from the grace alongside her ex-husband after their old emails to the late sex offender and paedophile made headlines in October - during the ongoing investigation into Andrew's ties with Epstein.
King Charles stripped Andrew all his Royal titles earlier this month and also ordered him to evict the Royal Lodge where he has been living with his ex-wife Sarah since 2003.
Now, Sarah, who not only lost her position as the patron of UK's six charities and her Royal residence - is fearful about the effect of Andrew's humiliation on their daughters, Princess Beatrice and Eugenie.
Speaking to Fox news, royal expert Hilary Fordwich claimed, "Sarah has made it well-known among her staff and others that she no longer believes in Andrew and is prepared to go her own way after years of loyalty and public defence."
Meanwhile, the broadcaster Henna Chard noted, "Her nerves are frayed. She is shaken to the core by the loss of her royal safety net."
"She fears further humiliation and worries that the serious allegations will affect her girls' standing," Henna added.
In the wake of the monarch's clear orders, Andrew will reportedly move to a royal estate in Sandringham, while Sarah - who is on her own now is certainly looking for her living arrangements abroad.