King Charles urged to follow Prince Harry's footsteps to win Britian support

King Charles and the rest of the Royal Family has been advised to follow Prince Harry’s footsteps to win support of Britian.
A former Royal Family butler, Grant Harold, has hailed the Duke of Sussex’s tactics for staying relatable among the younger generation of Britons.
The former worker told GB, “They (the Royal Family) need to be relatable. People love celebrities nowadays. We look up to these people for how they dress, how they act, their lifestyles, where they live and what they eat and drink.”
He added, “We have more social media influencers now so they've got to be more relatable to connect with the public. So they basically have to become a modern celebrity. That is what Harry was.”
The former worker highlighted that Harry's ability to connect with people, despite not being on social media, is a major factor in his success as a modern celebrity, noting that the Royal Family and the Prince and Princess of Wales have official social media accounts, but the duke’s relatability stands out.
He added, "When people think of the UK, the first thing they think of is the Royal Family. They think of Buckingham Palace, Windsor Castle and the King and Queen. I think the Royal Family is basically what people envision.”
Harry and his wife Meghan Markle stepped down as working members of the Royal Family in 2020.