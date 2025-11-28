Royal

Queen Camilla earns rave reviews from King Charles after major glam event

Her Majesty attends the noble event on behalf of King Charles earlier this week

  • By Fatima Hassan
King Charles has showered praise on his better half, Queen Camilla, after her glamorous representation at a key event.

A day after Her Majesty's presence at the glitzy occasion, the 77-year-old British monarch took to his official Instagram post to express his joy after his wife's noticeable appearance on his behalf. 

According to the media reports, Queen Camilla attended the 2025 Rifles Awards dinner on Thursday, November 28, alongside the Duke and the Duchess of Gloucester. 

In addition to the Queen, Camilla and the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester, the Duchess of Edinburgh, Sophie, was also joined by the prominent members of the British Royal Family.

"Last night, The Queen was joined by The Duke and Duchess of Gloucester and The Duchess of Edinburgh at the Rifles Awards dinner," Buckingham Palace stated in the caption.

They continued, "Her Majesty, as Colonel-in-Chief of The Rifles, spent time with guests to recognize the excellent achievements of the Regiment." 

During the auspicious event, King Charles' wife also delivered a powerful speech and raised concerns regarding the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

Despite her resilient appearance, Queen Camilla did not reveal the reason for the British monarch's absence at the City of London Guildhall.  

