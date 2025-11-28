Royal

Princess Beatrice's home deals with new threat amid Fergie's relocation reports

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mozzi hit with new tension as their family home is under new threat

  By Javeria Ahmed
Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mozzi are facing unexpected turmoil as their family home is hit with a new threat.

As per GB News, the couple bought the farmhouse in 2021 and live there with their daughters, Sienna and Athena.

It is reported that this outbreak can also infect mammals such as cattle and poses a threat to human health, but this is very rare.

Blenheim Communities, a Facebook page disclosed the update about the estate and the surrounding area, alerted residents about the danger.

It said: "Sadly, today, an incidence of bird flu has been confirmed on our estate.”

The post added, "Currently, we only have a case within the park, but we continue to monitor both the park and wider estate.”

"We are working hard to limit the spread to the wider population by following Defra guidance and best practice,” it continued.

The announcement noted, "We know many of you walk the park and value local and visiting birdlife, and we want to thank those of you who have reported seeing an ill or dead bird."

It is also shared that it is "distressing" for the residents, urging people to avoid any dead or ill birds.

Notably, this news broke amid Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mozzi having been gradually renovating the property for Sarah Ferguson as she prepares to leave Royal Lodge.

