Prince Harry’s lawsuit takes shocking turn as key witness name revealed

Prince Harry’s lawsuit against news media giants has taken a shocking turn as a former Daily Mail editor is set to appear as an early witness.
The Duke of Sussex and six others prominent figures, including Sir Elton John, David Furnish, Liz Hurley, Sadie Frost, Baroness Doreen Lawrence and Sir Simon Hughes have filed a lawsuit against Associated Newspapers and Daily Mail over allegations of illegal information gathering.
As per GB News, the former editor Paul Dacre will appear as an early witness in a High Court trial.
The duke’s team allege ANL engaged in, or arranged, unlawful methods to obtain private information.
However, the Daily Mail publisher turned down the allegations, describing them as preposterous.
In the previous hearing, the judge Mr Justice Nicklin demanded strong evidence as “this sort of allegation would be career-ending and possibly give rise to potential criminal proceedings, so it could not be more serious.”
David Sherborne, representing the Duke of Sussex and other claimants, stated that ANL intends to call upon Mr Paul to testify, partly regarding material from his 2011 and 2012 work.
For those unversed, the official trial of Harry is scheduled to begin on January 19, 2026.