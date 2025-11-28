King Frederik joins young students for one-of-a-kind royal outing

King Frederik has shared a heartwarming message after taking part in a speical activity with young students.
On November 28, the Danish monarch welcomed high school class with students from the Faroe Islands, Greenland, Iceland and Denmark for a quick tour of the educational institute.
As per Royal Family, “A high school class with students from the Faroe Islands, Greenland, Iceland and Denmark welcomed His Majesty the King on Friday morning when His Majesty visited Gribskov Gymnasium and the North Atlantic high school class NGK.”
The message continued, “The education brings together young people from all over the North Atlantic for a three-year education period, where they live and study in the three countries of the Kingdom. The King participated in a lesson in 1n.”
During the tour of the high school, the students talked about everyday life in Denmark and about their upcoming years in the Faroe Islands and Greenland. Frederik was accompanied by the three principals.
“The class consists of thirteen students from four countries, and the conversation was about their experiences of changing between places of residence, cultures and communities,” the statement added.
At the end of the royal engagement, His Majesty was given a comprehensive insight into how the cooperation between the institutions creates the strong North Atlantic community.