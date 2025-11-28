King Charles gives exciting update on Prince Edward’s royal trip

King Charles has released an exciting update on Prince Edward’s key trip to Ghana.
On November 28, the British monarch posted a video clip of the Duke of Edinburgh’s visit on Instagram and shared details about the royal engagements he carried out.
The caption read, “This week, The Duke of Edinburgh has been in Ghana! In Aburi, HRH joined children in a kindergarten class to see how they learn through play-based education. At @AburiBotanicalGardens, HRH was presented with a traditional kente by the Chief of the Aburi region."
Edward also got a chance to learn about the cocoa industry in Ghana and planted a tree.
The message continued, “At Jubilee House, HRH met The President of the Republic of Ghana, His Excellency The @OfficialJDMahama and traditional leaders.”
At the National Sports Stadium, the duke spent time with retired professional Boxer Mr Azumah ‘Zoom Zoom’ Nelson, para-boxers, junior tennis players, and joined in a game of Bowls.
Later on the trip, he attended the Duke of Edinburgh's International Award Gold Event and Forum.
As per Royal website, “The Forum meets every three years and convenes almost 200 young people from more than 50 countries over the week alongside hundreds of leaders delivering the Award globally.”
Edward concluded the high-profile event with a poignant speech.