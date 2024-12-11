Entertainment

Shakira introduces new dates for LMYNL World Tour 2025

The ‘Waka Waka’ crooner will kick off the Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour on February 11, 2025

  • by Web Desk
  • December 11, 2024
Shakira introduces new dates for LMYNL World Tour 2025
Shakira introduces new dates for LMYNL World Tour 2025

Shakira will be gracing more stages with thrilling performances!

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, December 10, the Waka Waka hitmaker, 47, shared an exciting update with her 90.9 million fans and announced that her highly anticipated tour has been extended with the addition of 3 new dates.

“New dates added! Don’t miss out—register now at Shakira.com for exclusive presale access! #LMYNLWorldTour,” captioned the Colombian singer and songwriter.

The newly introduced dates include June 02, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia, June 16 in Houston, Texas, and June 23 in Phoenix, Arizona.

To share their excitement, fans rushed to the comment section to fill it with their thrilling reactions.

“Can’t wait,” expressed one, while another added, “I’ll see you in Montreal.”

Showing gratitude, a third penned, “Thank you for including Atlanta in the tour. @shakira wuuuuuuuuuu.”

Meanwhile, a fourth praised, “Shakira is the only best.”

Shakira’s Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour will mark her seventh concert tour, which is to support her twelfth studio album of the same title.

The much awaited tour is scheduled to kick off on February 11, 2025 at Estádio Olímpico Nilton Santos in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, while, the tour will conclude on June 30 at Oracle Park in San Francisco, United States.

Shakira introduces new dates for LMYNL World Tour 2025

Shakira introduces new dates for LMYNL World Tour 2025
Aidan Hutchinson’s recovery progress fuels Lions’ playoff hopes

Aidan Hutchinson’s recovery progress fuels Lions’ playoff hopes
Drinking water excessively? Expert says you might be doing it wrong

Drinking water excessively? Expert says you might be doing it wrong
King Charles awards prestigious MBE to 103-year-old Indian army veteran

King Charles awards prestigious MBE to 103-year-old Indian army veteran
Lee Min Ho starrer ‘When the Stars Gossip’ drops never-before-seen poster
Lee Min Ho starrer ‘When the Stars Gossip’ drops never-before-seen poster
Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly break up after revealing pregnancy
Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly break up after revealing pregnancy
Diddy’s terrifying words before he and Jay-Z raped teenager REVEALED
Diddy’s terrifying words before he and Jay-Z raped teenager REVEALED
'DWTS' star Jenna Johnson slays 'Wicked' dance with Mirrorball trophy: WATCH
'DWTS' star Jenna Johnson slays 'Wicked' dance with Mirrorball trophy: WATCH
Jamie Foxx reacts to conspiracy claiming Sean 'Diddy' Combs was ‘trying to kill’ him
Jamie Foxx reacts to conspiracy claiming Sean 'Diddy' Combs was ‘trying to kill’ him
Demi Moore makes shocking confession about retirement from acting
Demi Moore makes shocking confession about retirement from acting
50 Cent mocks Jay-Z over rape allegations in since-deleted post
50 Cent mocks Jay-Z over rape allegations in since-deleted post
Paris Hilton reveals son Phoenix's’ first ever words inspired by her iconic song
Paris Hilton reveals son Phoenix's’ first ever words inspired by her iconic song
Grace Keeling, Ella Rutherford share sweet kiss amid Australia trip
Grace Keeling, Ella Rutherford share sweet kiss amid Australia trip
Beyoncé's mom reveals shocking reason of 'liking' post about Jay-Z rape allegations
Beyoncé's mom reveals shocking reason of 'liking' post about Jay-Z rape allegations
Cynthia Erivo reacts to Ariana Grande’s Golden Globe nomination
Cynthia Erivo reacts to Ariana Grande’s Golden Globe nomination
Most-hyped celebrity romances of 2024
Most-hyped celebrity romances of 2024