Shakira introduces new dates for LMYNL World Tour 2025

Shakira will be gracing more stages with thrilling performances!
Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, December 10, the Waka Waka hitmaker, 47, shared an exciting update with her 90.9 million fans and announced that her highly anticipated tour has been extended with the addition of 3 new dates.
“New dates added! Don’t miss out—register now at Shakira.com for exclusive presale access! #LMYNLWorldTour,” captioned the Colombian singer and songwriter.
The newly introduced dates include June 02, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia, June 16 in Houston, Texas, and June 23 in Phoenix, Arizona.
To share their excitement, fans rushed to the comment section to fill it with their thrilling reactions.
“Can’t wait,” expressed one, while another added, “I’ll see you in Montreal.”
Showing gratitude, a third penned, “Thank you for including Atlanta in the tour. @shakira wuuuuuuuuuu.”
Meanwhile, a fourth praised, “Shakira is the only best.”
Shakira’s Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour will mark her seventh concert tour, which is to support her twelfth studio album of the same title.
The much awaited tour is scheduled to kick off on February 11, 2025 at Estádio Olímpico Nilton Santos in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, while, the tour will conclude on June 30 at Oracle Park in San Francisco, United States.