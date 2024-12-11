King Charles gears for two major engagements in London without Queen

King Charles will reportedly conduct two royal engagements on Thursday without ailing Queen Camilla.
As reported by GB, the 76-year-old monarch will make two official visits to Battersea Power Station, marking his first return to the historic location since its reopening.
His Majesty will explore the Curated Makers Christmas Market, where he will engage with local vendors and entrepreneurs supported by The King's Trust.
Charles visit will also include a tour of Apple’s UK headquarters, located within the Power Station, where he will receive a warm welcome by Apple CEO Tim Cook and will interact with employees, community collaborators, and prominent British personalities.
At the Christmas Market, the Battersea Power Station Community Choir will greet King Charles with festive music.
During his time in Turbine Hall A, Charles will visit the stalls selling variety of items, including holiday gifts, skincare products, home goods, clothing, and accessories.
Before concluding his visit, the father of Prince Harry and William will also meet Rita Kelly, a former Power Station worker from the 1950s, and unveil a commemorative plaque in her honor.
The monarch will also engage with young participants from The King's Trust Achieve and Team programs, which Apple supports through workshops designed to develop creative digital skills.
To conclude the visit, Christmas artwork created by pupils from St George’s Primary School in Battersea will be projected onto the Power Station’s iconic chimneys before King’s departure.
Queen Camilla is currently resting as she has been dealing with pneumonia after hitting with chest infection last month.