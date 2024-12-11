Trending

Sarah Khan unveils first look from sets of her upcoming drama

Pakistani actress Sarah Khan has a new untitled project in the works

  by Web Desk
  December 11, 2024
Sarah Khan is back to the grind!

Turning to her Instagram account on Tuesday, the Namak Haram actress dropped a thread of photos from the sets showcasing she has resumed work.

In the first image, the actress gazed straight into the camera all done up seemingly for the role of Fajar while the next featured the star getting ready.

“From the sets,” Khan captioned her carousel post.


Her avid fans thronged the comments section to showcase their excitement.

One user wrote, “Pretty and can’t wait for Shair.”

“Which drama and when it released," a second user asked.

“Damn gorgeous," a third fan wrote.

“I cannot wait,” the fourth user expressed.

The Sabaat actress spared some time from her usual mommy duties to focus on her career with her latest untitled project in the works.

This is not first time the mom-of-one shared tidbits from her work life. 

Previously, Sarah exuded winter vibes from the sets of her upcoming drama sipping over hot beverage and delving deep into the script.

On the personal front, Sarah Khan, who married singer Falak Shabir back in 2020, shares an adorable daughter Alyana Falak. 

