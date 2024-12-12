World

South Korea president not backing down, refuses to leave office

The president of South Korea sent the nation into political turmoil after martial law decree on December 3, 2024

  • by Web Desk
  • December 12, 2024
South Korea president not backing down, refuses to leave office
South Korea president not backing down, refuses to leave office

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol defends his order for martial law and calls it an "act of governance."

In a statement broadcast on national television, Yoon who previously apologised to the nation for his actions and vowed to not make such an order again blamed "forces" and "criminal groups" for the interference in South Korea’s democratic run.

“I will fight to the end, to prevent the forces and criminal groups that have been responsible for paralysing the country’s government and disrupting the nation’s constitutional order from threatening the future of the Republic of Korea,” he said.

Yoon claimed that he declared martial law to defend the country’s liberal democracy and constitutional order in the face of the liberal opposition party, and threatened the constitution calling his opponents “anti-states forces”.

The 13th President of South Korea questioned the opponent party who claimed that martial law was an act of rebellion, “But was it really?”.

Yoon Suk Yeol’s statement came right before the opposition is set to submit a new impeachment motion against him and motion to a vote this Saturday, December 14.

Previously, the impeachment vote was boycotted by the ruling party, making it an unsuccessful attempt to remove Yoon from the cabinet.

Furthermore, President Yoon and other military officials are under investigation to determine if the call to martial law was due to rebellion, which if convicted would result in the death penalty.

For those unfamiliar, Yoon declared martial law on December 3, 2024, and deployed military troops to prevent the National Assembly members from entering the assembly to vote against martial law, though the members managed to reach and block the breach of democracy, making the decision very short-lived.

Travis Kelce disappoints girlfriend Taylor Swift ahead of her 35th birthday

Travis Kelce disappoints girlfriend Taylor Swift ahead of her 35th birthday
Paul Mescal takes on iconic role in upcoming 'Beatles' biopic

Paul Mescal takes on iconic role in upcoming 'Beatles' biopic
Jennifer Aniston to Cardi B: Celebs react to Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco engagement

Jennifer Aniston to Cardi B: Celebs react to Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco engagement
ChatGPT service restores after hours-long global outage

ChatGPT service restores after hours-long global outage
South Korean ruling party to back impeachment as president refuses to resign
South Korean ruling party to back impeachment as president refuses to resign
Hagia Sophia: Iconic dome of grand mosque ‘dismantled’ for restoration
Hagia Sophia: Iconic dome of grand mosque ‘dismantled’ for restoration
Japanese Airlines takes huge initiative to combat overcrowding
Japanese Airlines takes huge initiative to combat overcrowding
Trump names son Donald Jr.'s fiancée Kimberly Guilfoyle as Greece ambassador
Trump names son Donald Jr.'s fiancée Kimberly Guilfoyle as Greece ambassador
Thai teacher faces over 100 years in prison for abusing student
Thai teacher faces over 100 years in prison for abusing student
Whale's epic migration stuns scientists with its remarkable journey
Whale's epic migration stuns scientists with its remarkable journey
South Korea's ex defense minister tries suicide amid Presidential office raid
South Korea's ex defense minister tries suicide amid Presidential office raid
Australia's invertebrate extinction crisis worsens amid climate change
Australia's invertebrate extinction crisis worsens amid climate change
Barrow school to open doors for children aged two amid free childcare expansion
Barrow school to open doors for children aged two amid free childcare expansion
Coffee prices hit all-time high as bad weather impacts 'major' producers
Coffee prices hit all-time high as bad weather impacts 'major' producers
Ancient stone tablet with Ten Commandments expected to fetch millions at auction
Ancient stone tablet with Ten Commandments expected to fetch millions at auction
UK, Germany join forces to combat migrant smuggling as Channel crossings surge
UK, Germany join forces to combat migrant smuggling as Channel crossings surge