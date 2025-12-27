Jeffrey R. Holland, LDS Church apostle passes away at 94

Jeffrey Roy Holland, president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints passed away on Saturday, December 27.
As per multiple reports, President Holland passed away around 3:15 am due to health problems caused by kidney disease.
He was hospitalized shortly before Christmas and passed away surrounded by his family.
Holland has been an apostle of the church since June 1994. Before that, he served in the church's First Quorum of the Seventy, a group of LDS leaders responsible for overseeing church activities in specific regions.
Prior to full-time Church service, Holland was president of Brigham Young University (1980–1989), Commissioner of the Church Educational System (1976–1980) and dean of BYU’s College of Religious Education (1974–1976).
He earned a bachelor's degree in English and a master's degree in religious education from BYU.
Holland also completed a mater's and a PhD in American studies from Yale University.
During his life, he received several honours including the Torch of Liberty award from the Anti-Defamation League for promoting understanding between Christians and Jews.
Holland was also awarded the Distinguished Eagle Scout award by the Boy Scouts of America.
He was survived by his three children, 13 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren.