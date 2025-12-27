Gordon Ramsay beams with pride as daughter Holly prepares to marry Adam Peaty

Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay's daughter Holly Ramsay is all set to marry Olympic champion Adam Peaty as final wedding preparations wrap up!
Despite a family dispute that led to some of Adam's relatives being uninvited, the wedding proceeded as planned.
The couple's big day has attracted a star-studded guest list, including members of the Beckham family, TV presenter Dan Walker and Dragon's Den star Sara Davies.
Holly made a grand entrance at the Bath Abbey with her father, surrounded by photographers.
She kept the details of her dress hidden under a white cloak while opting for a dewy makeup look, an updo hairstyle and a classic veil.
While, Adam looked dashing in a classic tuxedo as he arrived alongside his groomsman.
The couple reserved the entire 1,200-capacity Bath Abbey for their special day, including a special area for the world's press.
Shortly before the wedding, Ramsay took to his Instagram account to share his emotions on his daughter's big day, posting heartfelt pictures with her.
Expressing his pride, he wrote, “I’m truly so lucky being able to walk this beautiful bride down the aisle and gaining an incredible son in law @adam_peaty!“I love you so much @hollyramsayy and couldn’t be a prouder Dad xxx.”
Adam reportedly met his fiancee through her sister Tilly when they both participated in Strictly Come Dancing in 2021.
Holly, the second-eldest of Gordon and Tana Ramsay's six children announced her engagement to Adam on September 12, 2024 through her Instagram account.