Kylie Jenner leaves fans in shock with latest pregnancy video

Kylie Jenner has set the internet ablaze by posting an iconic pregnancy footage.
The Kylie Cosmetics founder, 27, showed the reaction of her daughter Stormi, 6, on her pregnancy journey.
On Sunday, the proud mother of two decided decided "it was time" to share the throwback clip with her first born.
She posted Stormi’s reaction on a Tiktok video and penned, "I thought it was time to show her the ‘to our daughter’ video, can’t believe its been 7 years."
The Kardashians star’s fans flooded the comment section of the footage to express their excitement.
A fan wrote, “This is so iconic. I said that when she uploaded the video 7 years ago & I still think so. Growing up I will always joke about how pathetic it was that my mum did not take any videos of me as a little girl but really I was serious. I wish there was something like that to look back on.”
Another penned, “I did that for my little sister & any time we meet I will show her something new. It’s always special. She will always start explaining things she wasn’t even aware she was doing. it’s so funny & wholesome at the same time.”
“7 years already?!? I remember watching this on YT when she was born and thinking it was the sweetest thing for her to look back on,” a third noted.
Kylie shares two children, Stormi Webster and Aire Webster, with ex Travis Scott.