Anne Hathaway breaks silence on filming third movie with Christopher Nolan

Christopher Nolan and Anne Hathaway had previously worked on 'The Dark Knight Rises' and 'Interstellar'

  • December 11, 2024
Anne Hathaway has shown excitement to work with her favourite director Christopher Nolan for a third time.

The renowned Hollywood actress has previously worked with Nolan on 2012's The Dark Knight Rises and 2014's Interstellar.

Hathaway,42, recently told Women’s Wear Daily “I have so many feelings about it that I don't even know how to articulate. It fills me with so much joy … I love Chris and Emma Nolan so much, and to be invited into their world [is] one of the best places you can find yourself.”

The Devil Wears Prada star added, “Getting to be invited twice really felt like something, three felt like it would've been greedy, so I never let myself hope that that would happen, and that it has makes me emotional, to be perfectly honest. It makes me feel like I'm doing something right.”

Moreover, many other A-lister have been casted for Nolan’s new film.

Tom Holland, Zendaya, Matt Damon, Robert Pattinson, Charlize Theron and Lupita Nyong’o had been linked to the as-yet untitled project.

The most-awaited movie might start production next year and will release in 2026.

