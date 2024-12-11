Entertainment

Timothée Chalamet graces 'A Complete Unknown' premiere without Kylie Jenner

The Kylie cosmetic founder and the 'Dune' actor started dating in April 2023

Timothée Chalamet has attended the A Complete Unknown premiere without girlfriend Kylie Jenner.

On Tuesday, the Dune actor graced the red carpet of his upcoming film premiere in Los Angeles.

Chalamet chose a leather blazer that featured phrases and photos of Bob, along with a pair of sunglasses for the big event.

The cast members including Elle Fanning, Edward Norton, Monica Barbaro, Boyd Holbrook, Scoot McNairy and many more were present at the Hollywood Dolby Theatre for the film biopic premiere.

A Complete Unknown stars Norton as Pete Seeger, Fanning as Sylvie Russo, Barbaro as Joan Baez, Holbrook as Johnny Cash and McNairy as Woody Guthrie.

Chalamet got candid about Bob Dylan during a chat with Deadline on the red carpet.

He said, “It’s hard to tell. He’s a mysterious, elusive figure. So I figured if he or his team didn’t want me to be a part of it, I would’ve known about that. But equally, I didn’t really know how involved he’d be.”

Meanwhile, the Kylie cosmetic founder has been spending time with her family and kids for the holiday season.

Chalamet and Jenner confirmed their relationship at Beyoncé's birthday concert in Los Angeles in September 2023.

