Zara, Mike Tindall reunite at Claridge's after Royal Christmas Concert snub

Zara Tindall recently reunited with her husband, Mike Tindall, after attending Princess Kate’s Christmas concert solo.
The couple was spotted enjoying afternoon tea at Claridge's in London, marking a return to their usual public outings together, reported GB News.
Zara, 43, opted for a casual yet stylish look in dark skinny jeans, a navy longline coat, and striped trainers, while Mike, 46, sported a double-breasted military-style coat, blue jeans, and white trainers.
The couple's outing at Claridge’s, located in the heart of Mayfair, is a favorite spot for celebrities and royals alike, including the late Queen Elizabeth II.
Zara's appearance at the concert, despite Mike's absence, highlighted her role within the Royal Family as she mingled with fellow royals like Princess Beatrice and the Duchess of Edinburgh.
The event attracted a range of celebrities, including Paloma Faith, Olivia Dean, Adam Peaty, and Sir Chris Hoy, showing its significance as a festive event supporting the Royal Family.
The concert also featured performances by stars like Lorraine Kelly and showcased the supportive presence of Prince William, Princess Kate, and their three children.