Selena Gomez gets emotional on ‘addiction’ and ‘recovery’ discussion

Selena Gomez has shared her candid thoughts on “addiction” and “recovery” with Saoirse Ronan.
The Only Murders in the Building starlet recently appeared on Variety’s Actors on Actors with the Blitz actress on December 11, 2024.
During the chat, the two Hollywood stars shared their experiences with alcoholism and the reason why they wanted to do their respective latest films.
Saoirse said, “The reason I wanted to do it is because, like everyone, I’ve been affected by addiction. I’ve watched loved ones suffer from alcoholism; it was this monster in the corner of the room that I hadn’t dealt with. I was finally ready to crack that open, so there was a lot of raw emotion and finding the best way to use that.”
Selena chimed in, “My favorite moment is when you go back to the times that your character would use; it showed the journey really well. Personally, I’ve been in recovery for things in my life, and it just felt very true.”
The Rare Beauty founder added, “It made me very emotional, but it was so beautiful. Do you have to recover from any sort of rawness that you show, or is it just quite natural and then you can come out of it?”
Notably, Selena has not struggled with substance abuse.
The Disney alum has revealed on numerous occasions that she never had a problem with drinking.