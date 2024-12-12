Shawn Mendes reacts to Sabrina Carpenter, Camila Cabello love triangle

Shawn Mendes has seemingly reacted to his infamous love triangle with Sabrina Carpenter and Camila Cabello for the first time.
On Thursday, during an episode of John Mayer’s SiriusXM show, How’s Life, the There's Nothing Holdin' Me Back hitmaker claimed that while he was dating “someone,” he reunited with an ex-girlfriend due to some “unresolved feelings.”
Mendes added, “Two days before going to hang with my ex, [I] express I’m going to hang with my ex because I have unresolved feelings.”
The Mercy singer noted, “maybe instead of two days” he should have told her “two weeks” ahead of time.
“Is there something in all of this that you could say, ‘Yeah, I played that wrong?,'” the host asked the musician.
Mendes responded by sharing one of the biggest life lessons he learned, “No one gets out of this life without getting hurt and no one gets out of this life without hurting someone.”
Notably, Mendes and Cabello, who dated from 2019 to 2021, were rumored to have rekindled their relationship for a brief period in 2023 — after he reportedly started a romantic relationship with Carpenter.