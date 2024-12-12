Entertainment

Gracie Abrams delights fans with exciting news after Eras Tour conclusion

The Secret of Us Tour hitmaker joined Taylor Swift for the final leg of The Eras Tour

  • December 12, 2024
Gracie Abrams has a delightful news to share with her fans!

The 25-year-old American singer-songwriter, who teamed up with Taylor Swift on the final leg of the superhit Eras Tour, concluded the 2024 leg of her The Secret of Us Tour two months back in October 2024.

While, the 2025 leg of Abrams’ hit tour is set to kick off on February 8, the I Love You, I’m Sorry singer made an exciting announcement about the upcoming concerts.

After much public demand, the songstress has added an additional concert in each of the four cities, Boston, New York, Los Angeles, and Colorado, making her fans wishes come true.

Taking to her Instagram Story on Wednesday, December 11, Gracie Abrams shared the new dates and penned, “Due to demand… second shows have been added in Boston, NY, LA, and Colorado!!! Thank you so much.”

She also added, “If you signed up for the presale in any of these cities, you will have access to tickets for either shows when the presale starts tomorrow at 10 am local.”

Gracie Abrams Instagram Story
Gracie Abrams Instagram Story

The new dates for thrilling 2025 concerts include July 23 in Boston, July 29 in New York, August 7 in Los Angeles, and August 12 in Morrison, Colorado.

Meanwhile, Taylor Swift concluded her electrifying Eras Tour on December 8, 2024, in Vancouver.

