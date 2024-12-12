Trending

Nick Jonas reminisces over early romance with Priyanka Chopra

Renowned couple Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas headed to Saudi Arabia for the Red Sea Film Festival

  • by Web Desk
  • December 12, 2024
Priyanka Chopra’s husband Nick Jonas revealed what drew him to the superstar early on and it’s not just love.

The duo, known for their epic love story, continue to set couple goals that inspire fans worldwide.

Among the revelations were his admiration for her flourishing career, his growing love for Indian culture and his ever-expanding Hindi playlist.

Speaking at the Red Sea Film Festival, Nick shared, “I was so excited to get to learn more about her career and her work early in our relationship and to really familiarise myself not only with her work in Indian cinema, but all of it.”

He continued, “My growing playlist of Hindi tracks is a testament to my evolving connection with the culture."

Nick further went on praising Bollywood films, noting how they enriched his creative perspective.

At the same event, Priyanka, on her part, also revealed some fascinating tidbits about her own life and work and reflected on her wedding preparations.

The Citadel star also looked back to her Don days, recounting how director Farhan Akhtar emphasized grace for her introduction scene.

To note, the Red Sea Film Festival is currently underway in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. The festival, which began on December 5 will run till December 14, 2024. 

