Taylor Swift breaks silence on Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco engagement

  • by Web Desk
  • December 12, 2024
Taylor Swift has reacted to her BFF Selena Gomez’s engagement with Benny Blanco in a hilarious way.

The Cruel Summer crooner dropped a comment in the engagement post of her bestie and vowed to become her bridesmaid.

Taylor penned, “Yes I will be the flower girl.”

On Thursday, Selena announced engagement with her boyfriend after one year of dating.

The romantic couple first worked on the 2019 single, I Can't Get Enough, and later on started dating in June 2023.

Moreover, Benny also gave a new title to his fiancée after the engagement announcement.

The music producer commented, “Hey wait… that’s my wife.”

Selena shared the delightful news by posting intimate pictures and videos on her social media.

She captioned the post, “forever begins now.”

In the first frame, the Rare Beauty founder flaunted an expensive diamond ring.

In another photo, Selena can be seen been mesmerized by her ring from what seems like a proposal spot.

The bride-to-be also proudly dropped a mirror selfie, showing off her new ring in her Instagram Stories.

This year, Selena and Benny spend Thanksgiving together and Halloween together.

