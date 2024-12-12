Sonakshi Sinha breaks silence on her pregnancy 

Trending

Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha tied the knot with her longtime beau Zaheer Iqbal on June 23, 2024

  by Web Desk
  December 12, 2024
Sonakshi Sinha tackled swirling pregnancy rumors with her trademark humour.

During an interview with Curly Tales, the Heeramandi actor puts an end to all the pregnancy speculations, “I want to say here that I'm not pregnant. I have just gained weight.”

She even joked about how someone congratulated her husband Zaheer Iqbal about it but the couple laughed it off as they were very busy with their married life.

Zaheer also chimed with his own amusing take, recalling how a photo with their dogs bizarrely sparked the rumors.

It is pertinent to mention that Zaheer’s birthday turned into a heartwarming family affair with his wife Sonakshi Sinha, her parents Shatrughan and Poonam Sinha, legendary Rekha, and Zaheer’s father in attendance.

A video from the celebration captured Sinha’s husband cutting his cake as the actress stood by his side, radiating immense joy.

For the unversed, Sinha’s pregnancy speculations became rife months after the couple’s intimate wedding on June 23, 2024 which marked the culmination of their seven-year-romance.

Surrounded by family and close friends like Huma Qureshi and Aditi Rao Hydari, the wedding ceremony was followed by a grand reception graced by Rekha, Aditya Roy Kapur and Richa Chadha.

