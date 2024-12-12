Entertainment

Jennifer Aniston to Cardi B: Celebs react to Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco engagement

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco got engaged after a year after their relationship

  • by Web Desk
  • December 12, 2024
Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco received immense love and warm wishes from Hollywood celebrities as they announce their engagement.

Gomez and Blanco, who have been dating since a year now sent internet into meltdown with their PDA-filled engagement photos, shared by the Single Soon singer on Thursday.

Alongside a carousel of adorable photos, in which Gomez flaunted her giant diamond ring was accompanied by a heartfelt caption, which read, "Forever begins now"

Shortly after the Only Murders in the Building actress shared the exciting news with her more than 400M followers, her comments section was flooded with warm wishes.

Renowned celebrities like Jennifer Aniston, bestie Taylor Swift, Robert Pattinson's girlfriend, Suki Waterhouse and Gwyneth Paltrow penned heartfelt comments.

The Friends sensation wrote, "HONEY!! Congratulations sweet mama!"

Gwyneth screamed, "SELENAAAA"

"Congratulations to you both it must be the cooking," Gordon Ramsay quipped.

Meanwhile, the 14-time Grammy winner dropped a sweet offer noting, "yes, I will be the flower girl."

Suki penned, "Congratulations beauty."

Renowned rapper Cardi B couldn't hold her excitement as she noted, "Waiiiitttt hold on."

