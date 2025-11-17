Entertainment

Timothée Chalamet enjoys ‘freedom’ after Kylie Jenner breakup

Timothée Chalamet turns 'celebratory mode' on after breaking up with Kylie Jenner

  • By Hafsa Noor
  • |
Timothée Chalamet enjoys ‘freedom’ after Kylie Jenner breakup
Timothée Chalamet enjoys ‘freedom’ after Kylie Jenner breakup

Timothée Chalamet has apparently turned “celebratory mode” on after he broke up with Kylie Jenner.

Following two and a half years of dating, the pair parted ways with the Dune star allegedly dumping Kylie last week.

After the shocking split, Timothée looked like he “found his freedom after a long while”, as per Daily Mail.

A body language expert Judi James reflected on his relationship with the Kylie Cosmetic founder.

She told the media outlet, “Timothee always seems to be channeling the spirit of a sixteen year old boy from the skate park, and since his alleged split with the far more sophisticated and self-aware Kylie he appears ecstatically happy to give his inner teen full expression via both his styling and his body language.”

The expert added, “As a possible singleton he appears to have found his narrative and it looks all about having fun without worrying about his A-list image. It's a "bro" look that hints he's joyful to get back with his crew after a long time spent role-playing a grown-up twenty-nine-year-old sophisticated man.”

Kylie and Timothée Chalamet started dating in 2023. The pair have made multiple public appearances, including making a red carpet debut.

Despite the ongoing breakup rumours, none of them have confirmed the split.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Tom Cruise turns heads with Sydney Sweeney after Ana de Armas split

Tom Cruise turns heads with Sydney Sweeney after Ana de Armas split
The 'Christy' star and the 'Top Gun' icon were seen sharing a lively conversation

Top movies of 2025: From ‘Superman’ to ‘Mission Impossible 8’

Top movies of 2025: From ‘Superman’ to ‘Mission Impossible 8’
From ‘The Fantastic Four: First Steps’ to ‘Superman’: Here’s a list of blockbusters films released in 2025

Selena Gomez enjoys newlywed phase with Benny Blanco in rare outing

Selena Gomez enjoys newlywed phase with Benny Blanco in rare outing
Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco tied the knot on September 27

Dolly Parton receives Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award at Governors Awards 2025

Dolly Parton receives Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award at Governors Awards 2025
The ‘Jolene’ hitmaker shares heartfelt video message upon being honored with prestigious Academy Honorary Award

Justin Bieber wistfully gazes at Selena Gomez tattoo sitting next to Hailey

Justin Bieber wistfully gazes at Selena Gomez tattoo sitting next to Hailey
The ‘Swag’ hitmaker fuels rumors of troubles in marriage with Hailey Bieber with his wistful move

Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo stir up buzz with latest ‘odd’ red carpet moment

Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo stir up buzz with latest ‘odd’ red carpet moment
The 'Wicked: For Good' co-stars went viral after fresh red carpet moment left fans divided

Celebrity couples went official in 2025: Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce to Normani, DK Metcalf

Celebrity couples went official in 2025: Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce to Normani, DK Metcalf
Here’s a look at a Hollywood couples who made waves with their public announcements this year

Keith Urban makes major confession in first post after Nicole Kidman split

Keith Urban makes major confession in first post after Nicole Kidman split
Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban recently pulled the plug on their 19-year marriage

Sydney Sweeney, Jennifer Lawrence lead glam game at 16th Governors Awards

Sydney Sweeney, Jennifer Lawrence lead glam game at 16th Governors Awards
Jennifer Lopez, Ariana Grande, Dakota Johnson, Elle Fanning and more made glamours appearance

Tom Cruise proudly accepts honorary Oscar at 2025 Governors Awards

Tom Cruise proudly accepts honorary Oscar at 2025 Governors Awards
The ‘Mission: Impossible’ star beams as he takes the stage to accept major honor at the prestigious Governors Awards

Kim Kardashian burst into tears in rare clip after Britney Spears’ reunion

Kim Kardashian burst into tears in rare clip after Britney Spears’ reunion
‘The Kardashians’ star makes emotional confession in unseen video after reuniting with Britney Spears

Tom Cruise dazzles on dance floor at Debbie Allen’s Honorary Oscar celebration

Tom Cruise dazzles on dance floor at Debbie Allen’s Honorary Oscar celebration
The 'Mission: Impossible' star and Debbie Allen showed off their dance moves together at an event hosted by the Debbie Allen Dance Academy