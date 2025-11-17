Timothée Chalamet enjoys ‘freedom’ after Kylie Jenner breakup

Timothée Chalamet has apparently turned “celebratory mode” on after he broke up with Kylie Jenner.
Following two and a half years of dating, the pair parted ways with the Dune star allegedly dumping Kylie last week.
After the shocking split, Timothée looked like he “found his freedom after a long while”, as per Daily Mail.
A body language expert Judi James reflected on his relationship with the Kylie Cosmetic founder.
She told the media outlet, “Timothee always seems to be channeling the spirit of a sixteen year old boy from the skate park, and since his alleged split with the far more sophisticated and self-aware Kylie he appears ecstatically happy to give his inner teen full expression via both his styling and his body language.”
The expert added, “As a possible singleton he appears to have found his narrative and it looks all about having fun without worrying about his A-list image. It's a "bro" look that hints he's joyful to get back with his crew after a long time spent role-playing a grown-up twenty-nine-year-old sophisticated man.”
Kylie and Timothée Chalamet started dating in 2023. The pair have made multiple public appearances, including making a red carpet debut.
Despite the ongoing breakup rumours, none of them have confirmed the split.