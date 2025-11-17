Entertainment

Zendaya surprises Tom Holland on ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ set

  • By Hafsa Noor
  • |
Zendaya has joined fiancé Tom Holland on set of the new Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

The Euphoria star was spotted the Avengers: Endgame actor last week as they posed with Make-A-Wish child Jack.

The lovebirds seemed super happy as they said hello to the kids, including 11-year-old Jack, who shared the magical moment on TikTok.

In the viral reel, Tom can be seen arriving on set in his Marvel costume followed closely behind by Zendaya, who opted for a smart look with a blue shirt and a long black coat.

He greeted everyone before sitting next to Jack, who complimented the Spider-Man suit.

Tom replied, “Me too man, I love this one!”

The young boy, who flew all the way from the States to London, revealed his “biggest dream had come true” and meeting Tom was the “best day of his life.”

He shared, “I still can’t believe this actually happened… Make-A-Wish, Marvel, Tom Holland, and Zendaya - THANK YOU for making my biggest dream come true.”

Jack added, “You flew me all the way to London, brought me onto the actual Spider-Man set, and even gave me a meet-and-greet with Tom Holland himself. This was the BEST day of my life. I’ll never forget it.”

Tom and Zendaya will reprise their roles in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, which is set to release on July 31, 2026.

