Ariana Grande, Cher team up for ‘SNL’ Christmas special

Ariana Grande announced to host 'Saturday Night Live' alongside Cher, who return as musical guest in nearly 40 years

  • By Hafsa Noor
Ariana Grande has been announced to host Saturday Night Live alongside Cher, who will return as musical guest for the first time in nearly 40 years.

On Monday, November 17, SNL revealed that the Wicked star will host the show on December 20.

This will mark her third time hosting the gig, meanwhile, Cher hasn't been on the SNL stage since 1987.

On the other hand, Josh O'Connor will make his hosting debut on December 13, with Lily Allen as musical guest.

Fans reaction to Ariana Grande hosting ‘SNL’:

Following SNL’s announcement about the lineup, fans flooded the comment section to shower Ariana Grande with love and affection.

A fan praised, “Let Ari do the Judy Garland sketch from last year ! Let her sing Christmas song with Cher please.”

Another wrote, “They really put Cher who is the last POPSTAR to win an OSCAR for ACTING with Ariana who is becoming the NEXT to do it.”

“Cher and Ariana! Of course, there needs to be a skit where Ariana impersonates Cher, and make it similar to this scene,” a third noted.

Recently, Ariana has been doing a press tour to promote her upcoming movie Wicked: For Good, while Josh stars in the Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery.

