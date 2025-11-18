Penn Badgley, Domino Kirke detail marriage crisis after two tragic miscarriages

Penn Badgley and his wife, Domino Kirke opened up about the painful period in their marriage when two heartbreaking miscarriages pushed them to the brink of separation.
In his new book of essays Crushmore: Essays on Love, Loss, and Coming-of-Age, the You star explained the major losses in life.
“This was our second loss together. A time when it did not feel as though the cycle would break,” he wrote.
Badgley went on to explain, “My wife and I neared separation as many do after losses like that.”
He noted that the distance between them grew because they felt “isolated” in dealing with the losses because we live in a “culture that doesn’t talk much about these things or know how to support those going through it.”
The Gossip Girl star further shared, “Seeing our still baby in that tripped out black-and-white sono imagery is a dreadful memory I can’t shake every time we go for a sonogram now.”
Earlier, Badgley had repeated his call for greater transparency and conversation around miscarriages while speaking on the Totally Booked podcast.
“That sort of loss is really common, and we should — I don’t know if talking about it alone is what we need,” he said.
Badgley mentioned, “We at least need to start by talking about it more … They do happen all the time, and they can be really, really painful. Well, I would say they universally are painful. Maybe not everybody’s fully allowed to feel that way.”
Though the timing of the miscarriages remains unclear, the couple are parents to son James, born in August 2020, and twin boys welcomed in September 2025.