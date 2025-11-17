Dwayne Johnson drops first look at 'Moana' starring Catherine Laga‘aia

Disney has finally released the first teaser of live-action Moana, featuring Catherine Laga'aia and Dwayne Johnson.
On Monday, November 17, The Rock, 53, posted teaser trailer from the most-awaited adaptation on his Instagram.
A line from the background song read, “I am a girl who loves my island, and the girl who loves the sea. It calls me.”
In the upcoming movie, Catherine will play the title role alongside Dwayne, who will portray the infamous demigod Maui.
The cast includes John Tui as Chief Tui, Moana's strict but loving dad; Frankie Adams as Sina, Moana's fun and strong mom; and Rena Owen as Gramma Tala, Moana's wise and caring grandma.
Shortly after the teaser was released, fans rushed to the comment section to express excitement.
A fan commented, “I don‘t care what anybody says about this, I‘ve got goosebumps.️ It looks good and the vocals are amazing. Can‘t wait.”
Another wrote, “The reason why this movie exists is because of people. Not disney, people. Disney are just responding to what people want to see. Lilo and Stitch made 1 billion despite people not liking it.”
“Yeah!! Disney!! This is what we’ve been all talkin’ about!! Cha hoo!!!!!! This is gonna be so much fun,” a third noted.
To note, Moana is set to hit theaters on July 10, 2026.