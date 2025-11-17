Kris Jenner admits keeping ties with daughters’ exes: ‘I love these men’

Kris Jenner has made an embarrassing confession of keeping ties with her daughters’ exes, even if they are problematic.
The momager admitted that she is in touching with the exes of her daughters, Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, and Kylie Jenner, even after public scandals.
During her appearance On Purpose with Jay Shetty podcast, the 70-year-old socialite shared, “I fall in love with people, have lives and years spent with their partners or their boyfriends or their husbands. And I have all these memories and travels and Christmas morning celebrations and birthdays and all the fun, the laughter."
Kris added, "These are, in most cases, the fathers of my grandchildren. And I love these men, and that love doesn’t go away when we experience really challenging times with them. It just doesn’t turn off like that for me.”
The mother of six revealed that her kids’ exes know “they can always come to me” saying she has an “open door" policy.
Even if some these exes have “treated [her daughters] badly,” Kris emphasized, “We don’t need to talk about these things anymore. It’s been done. It’s dealt with. We’ve talked about it. We all know what’s happened. Now it’s time to grow the f— up, be mature.”
The Kardashians star keeps in touch with her kids' ex-partners, like Khloé's ex Tristan Thompson, who went to her 70th birthday party.