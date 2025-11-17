Entertainment

Nick Jonas mind blown by Priyanka Chopra’s ‘breathtaking’ ethnic look

The Jonas Brothers star gushes over his wife Priyanka Chopra’s mesmerizing traditional look in loving update

  • By Sidra Khan
  • |
Nick Jonas mind blown by Priyanka Chopra’s ‘breathtaking’ ethnic look

Nick Jonas is totally enchanted by the bewitching beauty of Priyanka Chopra.

Taking to his official Instagram Stories on Sunday, November 16, the Jonas Brothers star shared two photos from his darling wife's latest photoshoot for her new film Varanasi, showering the actress with love and praise.

Completely awestruck with the Bollywood diva, the father of one gushed, "Just wow [heart eye emoji]."

Tagging PeeCee in the story, he added, "Breathtaking."

Meanwhile, in the second story, the Camp Rock star lovingly penned, "My Desi girl."

For the stunning photoshoot, Chopra looked ethereal in a gorgeous ivory saree, adorned with intricate golden border.

The Heads of State actress's ensemble also included a matching short-sleeved, fitted blouse, featuring delicate embroidery.

Elevating her already appealing look, the Bluff starlet wore a heavy, traditional gold jewelry set that included a choker necklace, a heavy neckpiece, a pair of matching earrings, a striking maang tikka, and beautiful gold bangles.

P.C. Instagram/nickjonas
P.C. Instagram/nickjonas

Taking her breathtaking appearance to a whole new level, Priyanka Chopra styled her hair in soft waves, perfectly framing her slim face. Meanwhile, the dusky makeup look beautifully enhanced her features.

Nick Jonas also reposted the Barfi actress's upcoming film's poster and tagged the lead cast and director, praising, "Congrats to the whole team. This film is sure to be incredible." 

Priyanka Chopra's Varanasi is an upcoming Indian Telugu-language epic science fiction action adventure film, slated to release in 2027.

The movie stars Priyanka Chopra, Mahesh Babu, R. Madhavan, and Prithviraj Sukumaran in lead roles.

