Billie Eilish, Finneas take fans inside studio for hit song’s creation

Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas gave fans an intimate behind-the-scenes glimpse into their creative process, revealing how they crafted one of their biggest hit Birds of a Feather.
The Bag Guy crooner shared an Instagram Reel on Wednesday, December 11, showcasing her and O'Connell, 27, collaborating on an early version of the track, Birds of a Feather.
She posted the snippet along with the caption, “February 16th 2023 lil video of the beginnings of birds of a feather.”
In a shared video the duo discussing the lyrics to the chorus, saying, "Birds of a feather, we should stick together, I know ('Til the day that I die) / I said I'd never think I wasn't better alone ('Til the light leaves my eyes) / Can't change the weather, might not be forever ('Til the day that I die) But if it's forever, it's even better."
Eilish said, "I love that idea," as they started composing the lyrics of her song.
Notably, the hit track was included in the latest album, Hit Me Hard and Soft, which was released in May.
For the unversed, Billie Eilish is currently on a world tour to support her album.
The North American tour dates end with a performance in Inglewood, Calif., on Dec. 21 as it will resumes in Australia in February 2025.