Kylie Jenner, Timothée Chalamet set for major Thanksgiving reunion amid split buzz

Kylie Jenner is eagerly looking forward to welcoming Timothée Chalamet home for Thanksgiving.
As per PEOPLE, a source shared that the Kylie Cosmetics founder and the Wonka star have been juggling busy schedules while he films Dune: Part Three in Europe, but they will reunite to spend Thanksgiving together.
"Kylie's very excited that he's been back in L.A.," the source said of Chalamet, 29.
The insider mentioned, "She's happy to have some special time with him before he returns to filming."
The couple are "celebrating with her family next week in L.A., but he's also spending time with his family before he has to return to the Dune set."
"He started filming in Budapest, in July, and they've seen each other as much as they can. Kylie's been flying back and forth every few weeks," the source continued.
They noted, "Despite the distance, they've stayed close. They've been making it work."
Notably, this new report came after a source previously told the outlet that the breakup rumors were untrue.
Chalamet’s absence from Kris Jenner’s 70th birthday sparked speculation, but insiders revealed the couple is “doing great.”
To note, Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet was last photographed at a Yankees game on October 8, where Jenner wore a Marty Supreme jacket tied to his upcoming A24 release.