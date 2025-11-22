D4vd still under strict scrutiny as new accusations emerge in Celeste Rivas death

D4vd faced new accusations in the death of Celeste Rivas Hernandez as he is “not cooperating” with investigators.
As per PEOPLE, a police source said that 20-year-old musician D4vd, born David Anthony Burke, is “not cooperating” with investigators and has not been interviewed.
While he remains a suspect in Celeste Rivas Hernandez’s death, the investigation is ongoing, and no charges can be pursued until the medical examiner’s final report is released.”
"We are working to determine if her death was a murder or something else," a police source said.
“Springtime is the closest we’ve come to determining the time of her death. Not before then," the source mentioned.
A police source also said that authorities are treating the case as a homicide, noting the girl’s body was found in a plastic bag and in a state of decomposition.
His representative previously told NBC Los Angeles that his client was "fully cooperating" with authorities.
On September 8, 15-year-old Celeste Rivas was found dead in the trunk of D4vd’s impounded Tesla in the Hollywood Hills, a day after her birthday.
The body, discovered after reports of a foul odor, was identified by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner, with the cause of death listed as “deferred.”