Entertainment

Why Justin Bieber snubbed Hailey's lavish 29th birthday bash?

Hailey Bieber celebrated her 29th birthday without husband Justin Bieber amid rumors of marital troubles

  By Sidra Khan
  • |
Why Justin Bieber snubbed Hailey’s lavish 29th birthday bash?
Why Justin Bieber snubbed Hailey’s lavish 29th birthday bash?

Hailey Bieber’s special day had everything glittery, except the shining star of her life, Justin Bieber.

Just two days before turning 29, the Vogue model kicked off celebrations with a glittering pre-birthday bash hosted by her luxury beauty brand, Rhode Skin, on Thursday, November 20.

Notably, Hailey Bieber is set to ring in her 29th birthday on Saturday, November 22, 2025.

The mother of one offered glimpses into her dazzling celebrations through a series of reposted Instagram Stories, showing a towering vintage-style five-tier cake and plenty of martinis.

However, soon after the birthday snaps began making rounds on the internet, fans noticed that Justin Bieber was missing from the glitzy event, fueling rumors of marital troubles.

Reacting to the buzz, some fans shared their thoughts on who attended the party, suggesting that it was a Rhode event, which is why not only the Sorry singer but many of Hailey’s friends were also missing from the bash.

One wrote, “None of her best friends were there, and it was still a Rhode event with some influencers, like she does every year.”

Another added, “I never said best friends… I said some of her friends were there … It wasn’t just ‘influencers.’”

A third slammed, “Here come the people that think spouses have to be glued together; otherwise, their marriage must be falling apart.”

Hailey and Justin Bieber tied the knot in 2018 and are parents of a one-year-old child, son Jack Blues Bieber, whom they welcomed in August 2024.

