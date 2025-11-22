Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds get backing from close pal amid Justin Baldoni lawsuit

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds have received support from a close friend, who expressed sympathy amid the ongoing legal battle involving Justin Baldoni.
British actor Humphrey Ker, an executive on Reynolds’ Wrexham A.F.C. team, briefly commented on the Green Lantern co-stars in a November 13 Telegraph interview.
"Ryan and Blake have obviously been slightly through the wringer over the last 18 months with all of that business and are still going through that in some ways," Ker said of their headline-making legal battle with Lively's It Ends With Us costar Baldoni.
"It waxes and wanes in the public interest," he continued, adding, "but things still continue to rumble on in the background."
Ker added, "I think what they love about coming to Wrexham is that no one there gives two s---s about [their celebrity]. What they care about is whether he'll buy them a new center back. It's an escape."
"But, yeah," said Ker, adding, "I feel for them."
Reynolds’ friend and team co-owner Rob McElhenney, 48, told Variety in May that he and wife Kaitlin Olson support Reynolds, 49, and Lively, 38, while trying not to “add oxygen to the fire” amid the legal battle.
In December 2024, Lively sued her It Ends With Us co-star-director Justin Baldoni, 41, for sexual harassment and retaliation, which he denies.
His $400 million countersuit against Lively and Reynolds was later dismissed.
Lively and Baldoni are both expected to testify when her case goes to trial in March 2026.