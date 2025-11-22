‘RHOA’ star Kandi Burruss calls it quits on 11-year marriage to Todd Tucker

Entertainment

  By Sidra Khan
Kandi Burruss and Todd Tucker have pulled the plug on their marriage.

On Friday, November 21, PEOPLE reported that The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum, 49, is moving forward with filing for divorce from her producer husband after being married for 11 years.

Issuing an official statement, she said, "After deep thought and a lot of prayer, I’ve made the decision to move forward with a divorce.”

“This is a difficult and emotional time, but my focus remains on protecting my peace, being the best mother I can be, and co-parenting with love and respect,” she continued.

Burruss went on to add, "I’m stepping into a new chapter pouring into my work, my family, and my own growth. I’m grateful to everyone who supported us throughout the years, and I ask for privacy, grace, and understanding as we navigate this transition with our family."

Kandi Burruss and Todd Tucker, 52, first crossed each other’s paths on the set of The Real Housewives of Atlanta in 2011.

In January 2013, the pair announced their engagement and tied the knot in April 2014.

Burruss and Tucker are parents to two children – a 9-year-old son Ace, and a 5-year-old daughter Blaze. In addition, both of them has one child from their previous relationship.

