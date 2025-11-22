Brandon Buckingham sparks concerns with heartbreaking ICU health update

Brandon Buckingham’s alarming health update has sparked concerns among fans.
On Friday, November 21, the 30-year-old famous YouTuber took to his official X account, where he posted a heartbreaking update from the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).
“In the ICU, my heart is failing, my lungs are failing, my liver and kidneys are failing,” he penned, adding, “Things are not looking good my friends. I love you guys.”
The Buckingham Show host first revealed being admitted to ICU last month on Instagram, with a photo on the hospital bed, captioning, “Guess what I am for Halloween.”
Fans’ reactions:
Brandon Buckingham’s heartbreaking update quickly raised alarm among fans, who flooded the post with worried comments.
“Lord Jesus, if it be thy will, remove this man from deaths doorstep and deliver him home to his loved ones. So May It Be, Amen,” wrote one.
Another stated, “It's not your time yet, we're all praying for you.”
“You got this brother. We're all here for you,’ a third added.
Who is Brandon Buckingham:
Brandon Buckingham, born on July 28, 1995, in Maryland, US, is an American YouTuber and content creator, known for his channel The Buckingham Show.
His channel features a mix of travel vlogs, street interviews, and commentary-style documentary content and has 156K subscribers.