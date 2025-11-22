Entertainment

Brandon Buckingham sparks concerns with heartbreaking ICU health update

YouTuber Brandon Buckingham has been admitted to intensive care unit with serious illness

  • By Sidra Khan
  • |
Brandon Buckingham sparks concerns with heartbreaking ICU health update
Brandon Buckingham sparks concerns with heartbreaking ICU health update

Brandon Buckingham’s alarming health update has sparked concerns among fans.

On Friday, November 21, the 30-year-old famous YouTuber took to his official X account, where he posted a heartbreaking update from the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

“In the ICU, my heart is failing, my lungs are failing, my liver and kidneys are failing,” he penned, adding, “Things are not looking good my friends. I love you guys.”

The Buckingham Show host first revealed being admitted to ICU last month on Instagram, with a photo on the hospital bed, captioning, “Guess what I am for Halloween.”

P.C. X/brandon buckingham
P.C. X/brandon buckingham

Fans’ reactions:

Brandon Buckingham’s heartbreaking update quickly raised alarm among fans, who flooded the post with worried comments.

“Lord Jesus, if it be thy will, remove this man from deaths doorstep and deliver him home to his loved ones. So May It Be, Amen,” wrote one.

Another stated, “It's not your time yet, we're all praying for you.”

“You got this brother. We're all here for you,’ a third added.

Who is Brandon Buckingham:

Brandon Buckingham, born on July 28, 1995, in Maryland, US, is an American YouTuber and content creator, known for his channel The Buckingham Show.

His channel features a mix of travel vlogs, street interviews, and commentary-style documentary content and has 156K subscribers.

Advertisement
You Might Like:
Advertisement

Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds get backing from close pal amid Justin Baldoni lawsuit

Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds get backing from close pal amid Justin Baldoni lawsuit
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds close friend rxpressed sympathy amid the legal battle involving Justin Baldoni

‘RHOA’ star Kandi Burruss calls it quits on 11-year marriage to Todd Tucker

‘RHOA’ star Kandi Burruss calls it quits on 11-year marriage to Todd Tucker
'The Real Housewives of Atlanta’ alum Kandi Burruss issues statement as she divorces her producer husband Todd Tucker

Kylie Jenner, Timothée Chalamet set for major Thanksgiving reunion amid split buzz

Kylie Jenner, Timothée Chalamet set for major Thanksgiving reunion amid split buzz
Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet have been juggling busy schedules while he films 'Dune: Part Three'

'Stranger Things' creators confirm 'most violent deaths' in season 5

'Stranger Things' creators confirm 'most violent deaths' in season 5
Duffer Brothers make spine-chilling confession about horrfying deaths in 'Stranger Things' season 5

Jen Shah’s early prison release date announced after serving 33 months

Jen Shah’s early prison release date announced after serving 33 months
Jen Shah is currently serving a six-and-a-half-year sentence since February 2023

Billie Eilish launches ‘dark and mysterious’ fragrance

Billie Eilish launches ‘dark and mysterious’ fragrance
Billie Eilish announces delightful news after performing two sold-out concerts in Arizona

Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni legal war: Colleen Hoover gives scathing statement

Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni legal war: Colleen Hoover gives scathing statement
Colleen Hoover issues strong statement as Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni legal battle intensifies

Kylie Jenner stars in Charli XCX’s ‘The Moment’ trailer

Kylie Jenner stars in Charli XCX’s ‘The Moment’ trailer
Charli XCX releases wild first trailer for A24 mockumentary ‘The Moment’

Justin Bieber breaks down, whispers Selena Gomez name in unreleased track

Justin Bieber breaks down, whispers Selena Gomez name in unreleased track
Justin Bieber longs for his ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez in a shocking unreleased song

Hailey Bieber celebrates 29th birthday amid new Justin Bieber-Selena drama

Hailey Bieber celebrates 29th birthday amid new Justin Bieber-Selena drama
Justin Bieber seemigly confesses never-ending love for ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez in leaked song

‘Strictly Come Dancing’ star arrested over sexual assault allegations: Details

‘Strictly Come Dancing’ star arrested over sexual assault allegations: Details
The suspected man was arrested last month, and the woman alleging the assault was not a contestant on the show

Liam Payne's sister mourns on One Direction star's funeral anniversary

Liam Payne's sister mourns on One Direction star's funeral anniversary
Liam Payn honoured by sister with emotional tribute his funeral anniversary