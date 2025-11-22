Entertainment

Ariana Grande beau Ethan Slater sparks break up rumours with awkward remarks

Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater were spotted together at the New York City premiere of their new film, 'Wicked: For Good'

  • By Javeria Ahmed
  • |
Ariana Grande beau Ethan Slater sparks break up rumours with awkward remarks

Ariana Grande’s boyfriend Ethan Slater has fueled breakup rumors after awkwardly dodging questions about 'Wicked: For Good' his co-star.

The These Untold Secrets star sparked new breakup rumors by awkwardly dodging a question about Grande on the Today show.

When asked about working with the 7 Rings singer, Slater sidestepped, praising the entire cast as “remarkable” and calling Grande “brilliant” while also lauding co-star Cynthia Erivo.

Previously a source shared that Slater and Grande are “very much together,” despite maintaining some distance at last week’s Wicked: For Good premiere in London.

It is reported that they caught up after the red carpet event and film screening as an insider said, “Ariana and Ethan are still a couple but they've seen the chatter online and it's not been easy.”

The source noted, “They were both at the Leicester Square premiere and the after-party at Brasserie Zedel but made sure they weren't seen together.”

The source told The Sun that neither wants their relationship to be played out in the public eye.

They shared, “When Ariana left the after-party, she went back to her hotel suite,” adding, “Not long after, Ethan was taken there and went up to see Ariana to spend time with her.”

Notably, Grande and Slater were spotted together posing side by side in group shots at the New York City premiere of their new film, Wicked: For Good.

