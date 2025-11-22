Entertainment

Is Zendaya expecting first baby with Tom Holland? Leaked video sparks buzz

Tom Holland new video on 'Spider-Man' set sparks Zendaya's pregnancy rumours

  • By Riba Shaikh
  • |
Is Zendaya expecting first baby with Tom Holland? Leaked video sparks buzz
Is Zendaya expecting first baby with Tom Holland? Leaked video sparks buzz

Zendaya's leaked video with Tom Holland has sparked pregnancy buzz.

On Thursday, November 20, a video of the couple from the set of their upcoming movie, Spider-Man: Brand New Day was shared on a fan's X account.

In the video - which appears to be filmed during their interaction with Make-A-Wish child Jack and his family last week in London, saw the Euphoria actress with unusual body language.

Just seconds after Tom calls Zendaya, she appears in front of the crowd all smiling in a fully covered dress - with her hands crossed over her tummy throughout the video.

Is Zendaya expecting first baby with Tom Holland? Leaked video sparks buzz

Zendaya's swift body language and the glow on her face left many fans wondering if she is pregnant with Tom's first baby.

One user commented, "i’m just saying that she gives me that vibes with her body language and the glow on her face."

"Yes!!! Her face is chubbier," added another user.

Already predicting Zendaya’s baby gender, one user tweeted, “And she's having a girl, look at that face!!”

"The way shes guarding her stomach is suspicious," penned another.

Tom Holland and Zendaya have been dating since 2017, However, they did not make their relatioship public until 2021.

The couple finally got engaged in 2025, and their next Spider-Man film is set to release in July 2026.

Advertisement
You Might Like:
Advertisement

D4vd still under strict scrutiny as new accusations emerge in Celeste Rivas death

D4vd still under strict scrutiny as new accusations emerge in Celeste Rivas death
Celeste Rivas was found dead in the trunk of D4vd’s impounded Tesla

Ariana Grande beau Ethan Slater sparks break up rumours with awkward remarks

Ariana Grande beau Ethan Slater sparks break up rumours with awkward remarks
Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater were spotted together at the New York City premiere of their new film, 'Wicked: For Good'

Why Justin Bieber snubbed Hailey’s lavish 29th birthday bash?

Why Justin Bieber snubbed Hailey’s lavish 29th birthday bash?
Hailey Bieber celebrated her 29th birthday without husband Justin Bieber amid rumors of marital troubles

Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds get backing from close pal amid Justin Baldoni lawsuit

Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds get backing from close pal amid Justin Baldoni lawsuit
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds close friend rxpressed sympathy amid the legal battle involving Justin Baldoni

Brandon Buckingham sparks concerns with heartbreaking ICU health update

Brandon Buckingham sparks concerns with heartbreaking ICU health update
YouTuber Brandon Buckingham has been admitted to intensive care unit with serious illness

‘RHOA’ star Kandi Burruss calls it quits on 11-year marriage to Todd Tucker

‘RHOA’ star Kandi Burruss calls it quits on 11-year marriage to Todd Tucker
'The Real Housewives of Atlanta’ alum Kandi Burruss issues statement as she divorces her producer husband Todd Tucker

Kylie Jenner, Timothée Chalamet set for major Thanksgiving reunion amid split buzz

Kylie Jenner, Timothée Chalamet set for major Thanksgiving reunion amid split buzz
Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet have been juggling busy schedules while he films 'Dune: Part Three'

'Stranger Things' creators confirm 'most violent deaths' in season 5

'Stranger Things' creators confirm 'most violent deaths' in season 5
Duffer Brothers make spine-chilling confession about horrfying deaths in 'Stranger Things' season 5

Jen Shah’s early prison release date announced after serving 33 months

Jen Shah’s early prison release date announced after serving 33 months
Jen Shah is currently serving a six-and-a-half-year sentence since February 2023

Billie Eilish launches ‘dark and mysterious’ fragrance

Billie Eilish launches ‘dark and mysterious’ fragrance
Billie Eilish announces delightful news after performing two sold-out concerts in Arizona

Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni legal war: Colleen Hoover gives scathing statement

Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni legal war: Colleen Hoover gives scathing statement
Colleen Hoover issues strong statement as Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni legal battle intensifies

Kylie Jenner stars in Charli XCX’s ‘The Moment’ trailer

Kylie Jenner stars in Charli XCX’s ‘The Moment’ trailer
Charli XCX releases wild first trailer for A24 mockumentary ‘The Moment’