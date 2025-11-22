Is Zendaya expecting first baby with Tom Holland? Leaked video sparks buzz

Zendaya's leaked video with Tom Holland has sparked pregnancy buzz.
On Thursday, November 20, a video of the couple from the set of their upcoming movie, Spider-Man: Brand New Day was shared on a fan's X account.
In the video - which appears to be filmed during their interaction with Make-A-Wish child Jack and his family last week in London, saw the Euphoria actress with unusual body language.
Just seconds after Tom calls Zendaya, she appears in front of the crowd all smiling in a fully covered dress - with her hands crossed over her tummy throughout the video.
Zendaya's swift body language and the glow on her face left many fans wondering if she is pregnant with Tom's first baby.
One user commented, "i’m just saying that she gives me that vibes with her body language and the glow on her face."
"Yes!!! Her face is chubbier," added another user.
Already predicting Zendaya’s baby gender, one user tweeted, “And she's having a girl, look at that face!!”
"The way shes guarding her stomach is suspicious," penned another.
Tom Holland and Zendaya have been dating since 2017, However, they did not make their relatioship public until 2021.
The couple finally got engaged in 2025, and their next Spider-Man film is set to release in July 2026.