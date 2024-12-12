Paul Mescal takes on iconic role in upcoming 'Beatles' biopic

Paul Mescal is set to step into the spotlight once again, landing a prominent role in an upcoming biopic about the Beatles.
As per the reports, the Gladiator Il star will play The Beatles frontman Paul McCartney in the upcoming biopics.
During a Gladiator II screening at the Director’s Guild of America in Los Angeles on December 10, director Ridley Scott revealed the next feature and thriller film The Dog Stars.
Christopher Nolan inquired Mescal’s appearance in the film, to which Scott revealed the Irish actor, 28, has other plans.
“Paul is actually stacked up, doing the Beatles next. So I may have to let him go,” The Hollywood Reporter quoted Scott.
Notably, Mescal is rumored to be the prime choice for McCartney, however the studio has yet to make an official statement.
Who is the Irish guy in Gladiator 2?
Paul Mescal is the Irish guy in Gladiator 2.
In a blockbuster sequel of Gladiator II, Mescal starred as the grandson of the emperor of Rome.
Paul Mescal movies
Paul Mescal kicked off his career in 2021 with the film The Lost Daughter.
Then he showcased his acting skills in God’s Creatures, Aftersun, Carmen and Foe.
Mescal also essayed the role of Lucius, the son of Lucilla in historical action film Gladiator II.
Currently, he’s working on Richard Linklater’s Merrily We Roll Along.