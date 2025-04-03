Jim Carrey mourns sad demise of his ‘‘Batman Forever’ costar Val Kilmer

Jim Carrey has remembered his Batman Forever co-star Val Kilmer, who passed away on Tuesday at the age of 65.
“I’m remembering Val Kilmer today with great admiration for him as a man and as a generational talent who left us an enviable legacy of indelible acting performances,” he said in a statement to The Post on Wednesday.
He went on to say, “His greatest artistic achievements were rivaled only by the grace and courage with which he endured his life’s most challenging moments.”
“Wishing his family so much love,” Carrey, who recently unretired from acting, added.
Related: Val Kilmer, ‘Batman’ and ‘Top Gun' star, passes away at 65
Kilmer, who donned a Batman mask in his final Instagram post before his death, shared the screen with Carrey in 1995’s Batman Forever.
Another costar, Debi Mazar, also paid a heartfelt tribute to Kilmer in a touching Instagram post on Wednesday.
“So sad to hear that Val Kilmer has passed,” Mazar wrote alongside two black-and-white photos of Kilmer.
She further added, “He was so talented & interesting. I know he struggled over the years with his health, and was a fighter. My condolences to his family &loved ones .May he R.I.P.”
According to Val Kilmer’s daughter, Mercedes Kilmer, the actor died from pneumonia in Los Angeles on Tuesday.
Related: Val Kilmer brought back 'Batman' role weeks before his death