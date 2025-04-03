Kelly Clarkson makes big decision about her talk show after brief absence

Kelly Clarkson has reportedly been making a huge decision regarding her talk show, The Kelly Clarkson Show.
On Wednesday, April 2, Page Six reported that the 42-year-old American singer, songwriter and TV personality is reportedly looking to leave her daytime television variety talk show, which she has been hosting since 2019, when her contract with NBC expires next year.
As per some sources, Kelly, who took a two-week break from the show due to a “personal matter” and returned just a few days ago on its milestone 1,000th episode, wants to leave the program.
Sharing reason behind the decision, the insiders claimed that the Broken & Beautiful songstress wants to step down to spend more time with her children, daughter River Rose and son Remy.
“Kelly’s number one priority is her children, and they always will be. The show is grueling. It’s a whole lot of work, and I hear that Kelly would like to spend more time down South,” stated a tipster.
Moreover, according to multiple insiders, the channel’s executives have been doing everything possible to keep Kelly on the network.
During Kelly Clarkson’s two-week hiatus, the show was hosted by some guest hosts including Andy Cohen, Simu Liu, and Kal Penn.
Kelly, who returned to The Kelly Clarkson Show on March 18, 2025, made an emotional statement about her feelings on the milestone episode.