Entertainment

Kelly Clarkson makes big decision about her talk show after brief absence

‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’ host returned to the talk show on its milestone 1,000th episode

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • April 03, 2025
Kelly Clarkson makes big decision about her talk show after brief absence
Kelly Clarkson makes big decision about her talk show after brief absence

Kelly Clarkson has reportedly been making a huge decision regarding her talk show, The Kelly Clarkson Show.

On Wednesday, April 2, Page Six reported that the 42-year-old American singer, songwriter and TV personality is reportedly looking to leave her daytime television variety talk show, which she has been hosting since 2019, when her contract with NBC expires next year.

As per some sources, Kelly, who took a two-week break from the show due to a “personal matter” and returned just a few days ago on its milestone 1,000th episode, wants to leave the program.

Related: Kelly Clarkson admits feeling ‘lost, alone’ after brief hiatus from talk show

Sharing reason behind the decision, the insiders claimed that the Broken & Beautiful songstress wants to step down to spend more time with her children, daughter River Rose and son Remy.

“Kelly’s number one priority is her children, and they always will be. The show is grueling. It’s a whole lot of work, and I hear that Kelly would like to spend more time down South,” stated a tipster.

Moreover, according to multiple insiders, the channel’s executives have been doing everything possible to keep Kelly on the network.

Related: Kelly Clarkson gives HUGE love life update two years after divorce

During Kelly Clarkson’s two-week hiatus, the show was hosted by some guest hosts including Andy Cohen, Simu Liu, and Kal Penn.

Kelly, who returned to The Kelly Clarkson Show on March 18, 2025, made an emotional statement about her feelings on the milestone episode.

Ben Affleck shares new statement after Jennifer Lopez divorce claims
Ben Affleck shares new statement after Jennifer Lopez divorce claims
Kanye West confirms Bianca Censori split in new single
Kanye West confirms Bianca Censori split in new single
Dua Lipa shares sweet message after announcing Latin American tour dates
Dua Lipa shares sweet message after announcing Latin American tour dates
Glen Powell makes cryptic comment About Sydney Sweeney amid romance rumors
Glen Powell makes cryptic comment About Sydney Sweeney amid romance rumors
Jim Carrey mourns sad demise of his ‘Batman Forever’ costar Val Kilmer
Jim Carrey mourns sad demise of his ‘Batman Forever’ costar Val Kilmer
Demi Moore’s daughter reveals their ‘crazy and weird’ household norms
Demi Moore’s daughter reveals their ‘crazy and weird’ household norms
Justin Bieber pens sweet wish for mom Pattie Mallette on her 50th birthday
Justin Bieber pens sweet wish for mom Pattie Mallette on her 50th birthday
David Schwimmer opens up about avoiding 'Friends' theme song for years
David Schwimmer opens up about avoiding 'Friends' theme song for years
Jennifer Aniston confirms rumors about Pedro Pascal in cheeky birthday wish
Jennifer Aniston confirms rumors about Pedro Pascal in cheeky birthday wish
Tom Cruise’s next 'Mission: Impossible' receives positive buzz ahead of release
Tom Cruise’s next 'Mission: Impossible' receives positive buzz ahead of release
Scarlett Johansson fulfills childhood dream with 'Jurassic World Rebirth' role
Scarlett Johansson fulfills childhood dream with 'Jurassic World Rebirth' role
'Weak Hero Class' set to return with second season on Netflix
'Weak Hero Class' set to return with second season on Netflix