David Schwimmer opens up about avoiding 'Friends' theme song for years

'Friends' star shared that he did not listen to the hit show’s theme song for years

  by Web Desk
  April 03, 2025
David Schwimmer recently admitted that he couldn’t bear to listen to the Friends theme song for years.

Speakng with Matt Lucas and David Walliams’ Making a Scene podcast this week, the Friends star, 58, shared that he did not listen to the hit show’s theme song.

“I never watched the show after we finished it,” he told the podcast hosts.

Lucas quipped, “Same, I never watched your show.”

Schwimmer went on to say, “For me, it's like, I did it, I'm moving on. I don't really go back and revisit.”

However, his perspective shifted when his daughter, Cleo, whom he shares with ex-wife Zoë Buckman, discovered the show at around age nine and started watching it.

“I’ll be really honest, there was a time for quite a while that just hearing the theme song would really,” he said.

The Goosebumps star added, “You know what I mean?” saying further, “I just had that reaction. I mean, I just had heard it so many times.”

Lucas said, “Well, no one told you life was going to be that way.”

“Correct, thank you,” Schwimmer replied, adding, “And any time you’d go on a show or a talk show or an interview, that would be your intro song. So I just didn’t have the greatest response to it.”

To note, Schwimmer shared the screen with Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and late actor Matthew Perry in hit sitcom Friends.

